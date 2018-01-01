Capodanno 2018: cento foto da tutto il mondo

A couple hug each other as they watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan



A firework explodes over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANS



Visitors film the light on the historical site of Giza Pyramids as they celebrate the New Year in Egypt, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Amr Nab



Security personnel prepare for a New Year event before the count down to midnight in Beijing, China, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ng Han Gua



Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mo



People walk in popular Istiklal Street near the city's main Taksim Square as people remember the victims of a deadly New Year's attack a year ago, in



Participants in a count down to the New Year event to mark the passage into 2018 in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



People watch a fireworks display in front of Malaysia's landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's celebration in Kuala Lumpu



People celebrate New Year at the Arc de Triomphe as the firework explode over it, on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANS



Revelers hold their umbrellas as they celebrate the New Year's under the rain, at the Parliament square, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 1,



People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/



People react as they watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.



Las Vegas police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the New Ye



People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo



Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations, Monday Jan. 1, 2018. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)



IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR EDINBURGH'S HOGMANAY - The world's largest New Year street party, Edinburgh's Hogmanay. Looking across to fireworks over Edinbu



Polish people celebrate New Year in downtown in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.(ANSA/AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 20



Bosnian people watch fireworks during New Year's celebrations in downtown Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Amel Emric) [Copyrig



Bosnian people celebrate New Year in downtown Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Amel Emric) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2017 The



Participants push away drums after a count down to the New Year event in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) [Copyright



New Year's fireworks are seen along the Strip from the top of the Trump International, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal



Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill to mark the New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.



Camila Cabello, center, performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N.



People throw streamers from the Marriott Marquis during New Year's celebrations in Times Square, New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. New Yorkers, celebr



New Year's Eve celebrations in Duomo Square, Milan, northern Italy, 31 December 2017. ANSA/FLAVIO LO SCALZO



Fireworks go off to mark the beginning 2018 during New Years Eve celebrations held at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Monday, Jan 1, 2018.(Christo



Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees gather at a temple to mark the first day of the new year in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 (ANSA/AP Photo/Eran



People ice skate during New Years Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Pr



Andrew Bocchino, left, and his fiancé Michelle Ash, right, kiss after midnight in Times Square during a New Year's celebration, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018,



Maylynn Rodriguez cheers after the countdown in Times Square during the New Year's celebration early Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in New York. (ANSA/AP Phot



New Year's fireworks are seen along the Las Vegas Strip from the top of the Trump International, in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Richard Brian /L



Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's celebrations shortly after midnight in Berlin, Monday, Jan. 1, 2



Participants take photos after a count down to the New Year event in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) [CopyrightNoti



FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, people watch the fountains at the Bellagio while wearing paper hats to celebrate New Years Eve in Las Vegas



FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2015, file photo, fireworks explode above the Strip to ring in the new year in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will r



Jennifer Nettles, left, and Kristian Bush, of Sugarland, perform on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017,



People walk by a sign warning people to look out for and report suspicious activity along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. T



In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Duval Street in Key West, Fla., is jammed with New Year's Eve revelers as female impersonator



Lebanese watch a firework display during New Year's celebrations in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) [Co



People watch as fireworks explode over the central square during the New Year's celebration in the Belarusian town of Novogrudok, 150 km (93 miles) w



Confetti drops over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's celebration in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis in Ne



People swim in the sea at Whitley Bay on the North East coast of England Monday Jan. 1, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)



Valter Schiererà jumps from Cavour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2018. During this New Year's tradition,



Simone Carabella jumps from Cavour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2018. During this New Year's tradition,



Valter Schiererà jumps from Cavour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2018. During this New Year's tradition,



Mariah Carey performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Inv



Revelers wait for midnight during New Year's celebrations in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. New Y



Justin Kelly, of New York, left, kisses Patrick Graver of New York, on Times Square in New York, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, as they take part in a New Yea



Fireworks erupt as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's celebration in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis in New York, Monday



Revelers gathered on Times Square in New York watch the ceremonial ball rise to the top of a pole high above the street Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in pre



Revelers gather on Times Square in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, as they take part in a New Year's Eve celebration. (ANSA/AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)



Revelers celebrate and embrace on Times Square in New York Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, as they take part in a New Year's celebration. (ANSA/AP Photo/Craig



Marco Fois jumps from Cavour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2018. During this New Year's tradition, men j



Maurizio Palmulli, aka 'Mister OK', jumps from Cavour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2018. During this Ne



Fireworks explode over the downtown Beirut, Lebanon, during New Year's celebrations, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Hussein Malla) [CopyrightNo



People leave the water after they attended the annual New Year's swimming of the winter swimming club Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) at Oranke Lake



People with fancy hats and caps attend the annual New Year's swimming of the winter swimming club Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) at Oranke Lake in



Children take a train ride during New Year's celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Hundreds of Kenyans gathered with th



Newlyweds Alison and Kenny Finchum, lower left, of Tulsa, Okla., kiss just after midnight during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience



A Kenyan child with a painted face enjoys a ride on a carousel during New Year celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Hu



Visitors film the light on the historical site of Giza Pyramids as they celebrate the New Year in Egypt, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Amr Nab



Fireworks explode over the River Thames behind the Elizabeth Tower which contains the bell know as "Big Ben", at the Houses of Parliament in London,



Iraqis watch fireworks explode during the New Year's Day celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq, early Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) [



Fireworks light the sky above the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, shortly after midnight during the New Year's celebrations Monday, Jan. 1, 2



People celebrate New Year as confetti fall down after the countdown to midnight in Times Square during New Year's celebrations, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018,



Fireworks erupt and confetti flies as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's celebration in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis



Indian Christians releases balloons to celebrate the New Year after offering prayers at a church in Ahmadabad, India, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (ANSA/AP



Fireworks explode over the Jacques Cartier bridge during New Years Eve celebrations in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Pr



Alex Koval and Andre Prysciec share a moment after marking the beginning of 2018 during New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square in Toro



People look on as fireworks explode over Montreal's old port during New Years Eve celebrations in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.(Graham Hughes/The C



The Tony Marques Band performs on the Third Street Stage during New Year's Eve celebrations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, S



Female impersonator Gary Marion, known as "Sushi," is lowered on Duval Street, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Key West, Fla. The Red Shoe Drop was one of t



Two women smile during New Year's Eve celebrations in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)



New Year's Eve celebrations in Duomo Square, Milan, northern Italy, 31 December 2017. ANSA/FLAVIO LO SCALZO



New York City police officers stand near revelers gathered on Times Square in New York Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, during a New Year's Eve celebration. (A



Fireworks erupt as the clock strikes midnight in Times Square during New Year's celebrations, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in New York. (ANSA/AP Photo/Go Na



New Year's Eve celebrations in Naples, southern Italy, 01 January 2018. ANSA/CESARE ABBATE



New Year's Eve celebrations in Plebiscito Square, Naples, southern Italy, 01 January 2018. ANSA/CESARE ABBATE



New Year's Eve celebrations in Duomo Square, Milan, northern Italy, 31 December 2017. ANSA/FLAVIO LO SCALZO



