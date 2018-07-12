Bellezze sugli spalti delle partite di calcio: la Fifa dice basta alle riprese
12/07/2018 - 21:53
epa06871999 A fan of Croatia before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018.
epa06847598 A soccer fan cheers during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia,
A Spain fan cheers prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Su
A fan waits for the start of the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, S
A fan of Russia prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunda
A fan of Russia prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunda
A fan of Russia prior the the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sund
epa06855529 Supporters of Russia during a public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia at the FIFA Fan
A soccer fan smiles ahead of the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny
A Brazilian fan cheers prior the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Mon
A fan of Mexico at the stands after her team's 0-2 lost against Brazil in a round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Sa
epa06869923 Brazilian supporters react while watching the broadcast of the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter final match between Brazil and Belgium in the
epa06871923 A fan of Russia before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018.(
Russia's soccer fan is painted her face in Croatia's national flag after Croatia won the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during th
epa06881084 A fan of England poses before the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, 11 July 2018
epa06872959 Supporters of Russia react as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final match between Russia and Croatia at the F
Dopo razzismo e omofobia, rivelatisi i grandi falsi allarmi ai Mondiali in Russia, ora è il fenomeno del sessismo a preoccupare la Fifa. Nell’era del 'metoò, dopo che anche la F1 a trazione americana ha detto basta alle "ombrellin" - le hostess che accompagnano i piloti a bordo monoposto sulla pista - anche il calcio mondiale lancia la sua campagna politically correct.
Proprio in queste ore, al rush finale del torneo, l'organizzazione ha criticato le trasmissioni televisive delle partite, colpevoli di inquadrare più del dovuto le belle tifose sugli spalti. Per il rappresentante Fifa Federico Addiechi, limitare questo genere di riprese rappresenta «un’evoluzione naturale» nella lotta al sessismo nel mondo del calcio. Un mondo in cui, secondo il network antidiscriminazione Fare, alla donna è riservato un «ruolo passivo, spesso paragonabile a un oggetto decorativo».
Circa 300 casi di sessismo sono stati registrati da Fare durante il Mondiale di quest’anno.
LASCIA IL TUO COMMENTO
Condividi le tue opinioni su La Sicilia