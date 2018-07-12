home page| open menuNotizie Locali

Bellezze sugli spalti delle partite di calcio: la Fifa dice basta alle riprese

Dopo razzismo e omofobia, rivelatisi i grandi falsi allarmi ai Mondiali in Russia, ora è il fenomeno del sessismo a preoccupare la Fifa. Nell’era del 'metoò, dopo che anche la F1 a trazione americana ha detto basta alle "ombrellin" - le hostess che accompagnano i piloti a bordo monoposto sulla pista - anche il calcio mondiale lancia la sua campagna politically correct.

Proprio in queste ore, al rush finale del torneo, l'organizzazione ha criticato le trasmissioni televisive delle partite, colpevoli di inquadrare più del dovuto le belle tifose sugli spalti. Per il rappresentante Fifa Federico Addiechi, limitare questo genere di riprese rappresenta «un’evoluzione naturale» nella lotta al sessismo nel mondo del calcio. Un mondo in cui, secondo il network antidiscriminazione Fare, alla donna è riservato un «ruolo passivo, spesso paragonabile a un oggetto decorativo».

Circa 300 casi di sessismo sono stati registrati da Fare durante il Mondiale di quest’anno.

