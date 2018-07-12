Bellezze sugli spalti delle partite di calcio: la Fifa dice basta alle riprese

epa06871999 A fan of Croatia before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018.



epa06847598 A soccer fan cheers during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia,



A Spain fan cheers prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Su



A fan waits for the start of the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, S



A fan of Russia prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunda



A fan of Russia prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunda



A fan of Russia prior the the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sund



epa06855529 Supporters of Russia during a public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia at the FIFA Fan



A soccer fan smiles ahead of the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny



A Brazilian fan cheers prior the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Mon



A fan of Mexico at the stands after her team's 0-2 lost against Brazil in a round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Sa



epa06869923 Brazilian supporters react while watching the broadcast of the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter final match between Brazil and Belgium in the



epa06871923 A fan of Russia before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018.(



Russia's soccer fan is painted her face in Croatia's national flag after Croatia won the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during th



epa06881084 A fan of England poses before the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, 11 July 2018

