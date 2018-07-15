Mondali, sugli spalti la finale la vince la Croazia
15/07/2018 - 17:14
Sebbene sia una Nazione con poco più di 4 milioni di abitanti, la Croazia ha letteralmente invaso Mosca per la finalissima dei mondiali contro la Francia, ansiosa di bissare il successo di vent'anni fa in casa, dove in semifinale i transalpini vinsero proprio contro i croati, poi giunti terzi. Ma nonostante siano di meno, i tifosi della nazionale a scacchi biancorossi sembrano molti più appariscenti dei Blues e spuntano da tutte le parti. E’ un Davide contro Golia che appassiona i due Paesi ma non solo. Sono in tanti in giro per il mondo infatti coloro che tifano per quelli che fino a poche settimane fa erano considerati bravi e talentuosi outsider. Modric e compagni non hanno nulla da perdere e sono psicologicamente avvantaggiati nella finalissima allo stadio Luzhniki della capitale russa.
Tutto un paese è mobilitato a tifare per loro, e nonostante il tempo incerto e a volte piovoso, a Zagabria, Split (Spalato), Rijeka (Fiume), Pula (Pola) e in tutti gli altri centri grandi e piccoli del Paese ex jugoslavo è un mare di bandiere croate e drappi, sciarpe e gagliardetti a scacchi bianchi e rossi, gli inconfondibili colori nazionali. In mattinata dall’aeroporto di Zagabria sono partiti per Mosca sette voli charter, ieri erano stati due, l’altro ieri uno. In totale sono partiti circa 2.200 tifosi - ha detto la portavoce dell’aeroporto Lidia Capkovic citata dai media locali. Si aggiungeranno agli altri sostenitori croati già presenti in Russia dall’inizio del mondiale. Tra quelli partiti oggi anche la presidente Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic e numerosi ministri.
