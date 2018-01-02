Borsa: Milano prosegue piatta, giù Fca

MILANO, 2 GEN - La Borsa di Milano prosegue la seduta con un andamento piatto. Il Ftse Mib (-0,03%) è sotto i 22 mila punti (21.838 punti). In fondo al listino Fca che cede il 3,22%. Male anche Ferrari (-2,12%), Exor (-1,57%), Stm (-1,54%) e Cnh (-1,34%). Male anche il settore del lusso con Moncler che cede lo 0,8% e Ferragamo (-0,4%). In terreno positivo le banche con Carige (+2,5%), Unicredit (+1,6%), Bper (+1,3%), Banco Bpm (+1,2%) e Ubi (+0,8%). In luce anche Saipem (+1,2%), Tim (+0,6%), Enel ed Eni (+0,4%) e Poste (+0,3%). Piatta Mediaset.