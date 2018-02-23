Pediatria: più sesso e droga per giovanissimi se non vivono con i 2 genitori
UK High Court of Justice Rules Endocuff® and Endocuff Vision® Patents and Design Rights to be Valid and Infringed
23/02/2018 - 15:00
- Arc Medical Design Limited, a subsidiary of Norgine B.V., today announced that the High Court of Justice England and Wales, Patents Court ruled that ENDOCUFF® and ENDOCUFF VISION® UK national and UK(EP) patents (as amended) are valid and infringed by Cantel's AmplifEYE® endoscopic device, and key design rights are valid and infringed by AmplifEYE®. The patent and design rights had been challenged by Cantel Medical (UK) Limited and Cantel (UK) Limited.
Peter Martin, COO of Norgine and Chair of the Arc Medical Design Limited Board said: "We welcome the judgement and our resounding success, recognising the strong protection for both ENDOCUFF® and ENDOCUFF VISION®. This decision validates our confidence in the intellectual property portfolio protecting our products. We will always vigorously defend our intellectual property and will initiate legal proceedings where appropriate."
ENDOCUFF VISION® is a single use device attached at the end of the colonoscope that gives an optimal view of the entire colon by retracting folds during withdrawal.
Arc Medical Design Limited won on all counts:
Corruzione e tangenti, bufera ad Acireale: arrestato il sindaco Roberto Barbagallo
VIDEO - VIDEO: INTERCETTAZIONI - FOTO
