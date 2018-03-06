David Estapé to join CRB Group GmbH as technology manager biotechnology

- Currently the technology manager life sciences at an international plant engineering firm, Estapé has worked on major biotech projects globally, driven biotech strategy internally and participated heavily in organizations like the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, BioPhorum Operations Group and Parenteral Drug Association.

"David is truly a subject matter expert in the biotechnology industry. He fits very well into our growing European business and CRB as a whole," Brian Peasley, team leader for CRB in Basel, said. "He is a great addition to our local team and believes in the core of what CRB does best: providing solutions."

"We are excited about David joining us in Basel and furthering our client successes here in the region," said Hermann Schwarzkopf, managing director at CRB Group. "Together with his colleagues in the United States, David will optimize project process technology for our biotech clients globally."

Estapé's major focus at CRB will be to provide CRB's clients with expertise in biotechnology front-end engineering, process technologies, regulatory/Good Manufacturing Practice, advanced facility design and strategic planning. While he will be based in Basel, Estapé will be available to support all 15 of CRB's offices and enhance CRB's existing capabilities in the biotechnology market.

"To join CRB means to be part of a first-league team driven by value and quality. I look forward to working with peers who are as dedicated to and passionate about the life sciences industry as I am. I have collaborated with many experts from CRB over the years and am looking forward to seeing the positive impact on the industry and our clients now that we are working together," Estapé said.

