Mixfit Expands Global Partnership With DSM And Givaudan In Personalized Nutrition

- The unique partnership with DSM and collaboration with Givaudan, brings together DSM's unparalleled expertise in essential micronutrients and the related science, Givaudan's market leading expertise in taste and flavor solutions, and the technological edge and consumer platform of Mixfit to provide the ability to analyze health data in real-time, effectively address nutritional gaps, and support a healthy lifestyle in a seamless manner providing consumers a nutritious and enjoyable personalized drink.

Showcased with DSM on May 15th-17th at Vitafoods-Europe 2018 (Geneva, Switzerland), Mixfit unveiled the first comprehensive personalized nutrition solution for consumers. Mixfit Intelligent Nutrition Assistant (Mina) and sophisticated real-time personalized nutrition dispensation appliance, created real-time delicious beverages containing customized mix of nutrients from Quali®-Blends by DSM and customized flavors by Givaudan.

Reza Zanjani, Mixfit President & CEO states: "Providing effective personalized nutrition solutions for consumers requires a multidisciplinary effort. Combining DSM's science and high-quality micronutrients with Mixfit's unique digital knowledge and personalized nutrition solution, and Givaudan's leadership in taste and flavor solutions, we are ensuring that Mina improves lives of health-conscious consumers worldwide, seamlessly integrating into lifestyles, and empowers consumers to benefit from their own data through Mixfit's blockchain technologies."

Peter De Meester, Vice President Global Strategy, DSM Human Nutrition and Health states: "As consumers across the world become more engaged in their health and wellbeing, there is a growing need for a more personalized approach to nutrition. This partnership has been carefully crafted to connect the complementary and unique expertise to support consumers in achieving their nutrition goals and to support our mission to help keep the world's growing population healthy."

Fabio Campanile, Global Head Science & Technology, Givaudan Flavor Division adds: "We believe personalized nutrition is an emerging new opportunity. Our collaboration with Mixfit and DSM is a first step in exploring this space through an exciting new concept. Givaudan, with its expertise in flavor creation and innovation in taste masking solutions for nutrients, is optimally positioned to provide Mixfit customers with great tasting nutritious products."

