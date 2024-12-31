French Fireworks Designer Wins Gold Award at China International Fireworks Culture Festival of Wanzai

Adnkronos

The year of 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations. Sophie blended French romanticism with traditional Chinese culture and stories, using colors such as blue and red to create a romantic atmosphere in celebration of the milestone.Sophie has had a deep interest in Chinese culture since childhood. During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she contributed to the creative planning of the opening ceremony. Deeply impressed by the grandeur of the fireworks displays, she has named herself苏绮(Su Qi), which means to be as beautiful and brilliant as fireworks.Driven by her love for China, Sophie has settled in Wanzai. Now she works for a local large-scale fireworks company and oversees fireworks performances in the ancient city.