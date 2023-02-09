Zelensky all'Ue, 'Mosca voleva occupare la Moldavia'

BRUXELLES, 09 FEB - EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa10456438 European Council President Charles Michel (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk at the start of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10 February for a summit to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the EU's economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} "Abbiamo intercettato i piani della Russia per distruggere la Moldavia, per spezzare la democrazia moldava e stabilire il controllo sul Paese: appena lo abbiamo intercettato ho avvisato la presidente Maia Sandu e sono sicuro che voi avreste fatto lo stesso". Lo ha detto Volodymyr Zelensky parlando al Consiglio Europeo. "Non sappiamo se Mosca avesse dato l'ok ad eseguire quel piano, che era molto simile a quello messo in campo per l'Ucraina", ha aggiunto.

Pubblicità

COPYRIGHT LASICILIA.IT © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA