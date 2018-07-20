Shedding New Light on Pediatric Research by Integrating the Healthcare Providers of the Globe

- LONDON, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConferenceSeries Pediatric Conferences reinforce the spirit of healthy neonates to build physically and mentally fit societies to excel in socioeconomic and cultural progress.

Children are prone to succumb to seasonal as well as chronic diseases that are inherited diseases. Temporary and sudden illness due to the atmospheric changes affect children causing cough, cold, flu, diarrhea, gastroenteritis, fever and respiratory infections. The above mentioned ailments occur due to air borne, water borne and food related infections causing extreme inconvenience to the children, causing anemia, sleeplessness, indigestion, including mortality and morbidity if not responded well in time. Children are also increasingly affected by Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and inherited cardiac and mental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression. Pediatric health disorders are posing enormous economic burden to the society apart from affecting the demographic and sociographic equations. These conferences focus on the latest and exciting innovations in Pediatrics such as pediatric nutrition, pediatric immunology, pediatric hematology and oncology, pediatric allergy, pediatric cardiology, pediatric neurology, pediatric psychology, pediatric emergencies etc.

Global burden of pediatric mortality is increasing drastically every year. According to WHO estimations, 8.8 million children below 5 years of age are dying each year. 3.8 million Children are dying within 30 days of birth, accounting for 36% of neonatal deaths due to infectious diseases. The global market for Pediatric healthcare was estimated at $80.7 billion in 2013. This has reached nearly $83.6 billion in 2014 and it is expected to reach $100.7 billion by 2019. According to the recent analysts forecast the global pediatric medicines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2021.

Conference series major CME Pediatrics Meetings includes Clinical Pediatrics, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Nutrition, Pediatric Primary Care, Pediatric Neurology and Neonatology. ConferenceSeries partnered with Omics Group for proceedings publication. With 3000+ annual international conferences, Conference Series aims to encourage novel research on advanced diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation through a series of worldwide conferences.

