Adlai Nortye Eyes Global Expansion With the Opening of Its First International Site in USA

- The Boston site, which will form the target validation and translational medicine center of the company, is an "innovation center" dedicated to the development of important new treatments for cancer, especially immuno-oncology drugs based in the US. The center will support clinical stage programs of the company and serve as a platform to better integrate Adlai Nortye into the global biopharmaceutical research and development industry.

"Today marks the first step in our overseas expansion," commented the CEO Carsten Lu, "The establishment of our Boston site is not just a significant step for our company, but also a sign of our relentless commitment to developing innovative, world-class therapeutic solutions for patients."

"Adlai Nortye, unlike other domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers in China used to being associated with the production of "me-too" drugs or "me-better" drugs, aims to innovate through target validation to discover new translational medicines," said CDO and President & CEO of Adlai Nortye USA Inc, Dr. Lars E. Bigerson, M.D., Ph.D. "The establishment of our first overseas site in Boston, will further help us to better integrate into the international biopharmaceutical market as we push forward the development of our treatments."

Through successful collaboration with global partners, Adlai Nortye is well-placed at the forefront of the immuno-oncology industry. To date, the company has several products in its development pipeline, ranging from early-pre-clinical to stage 3 ready.

Including:

The new Boston site will focus on novel target identification, validation, and translational medicine research, such as mechanistic and biomarker studies. The site will also allow an internationally well placed Adlai Nortye to solidify its position as an innovative leader in the fields of immuno-oncology, and to expand this role as it seeks to move deeper into the global pharmaceutical research and development market.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye is a science-led biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing new drugs in the field of oncology/immuno-oncology. Our mission is to improve patient lives by identifying and acquiring differentiated innovative medicines that help people live better and longer. Through close collaboration with global partners, we have successfully positioned ourselves in the fields of immuno-oncology/oncology and have several programs ongoing from early pre-clinical to phase 3 ready.

For further information about Adlai Nortye, please visit: http://www.adlainortye.com/en.php