Syneron Candela Announces Acquisition Of Ellipse

- WAYLAND, Massachusetts, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneron Candela, a leading global aesthetic device company, announces the acquisition of Ellipse, a Danish medical device company that manufactures and markets Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and laser-based platforms for a wide variety of medical and aesthetic skin treatments. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Ellipse allows Syneron Candela to strengthen its footprint in the multi-application space and provide our customers a comprehensive portfolio. Syneron Candela's best-in-class laser and energy-based technologies are now coupled with a trusted IPL technology that is well respected by physicians," states Geoffrey Crouse, Chief Executive Officer of Syneron Candela. "Ellipse platforms will provide aesthetic practices with a fully scalable multi-application, multi-technology device. We look forward to Ellipse strengthening our portfolio as we continue to deliver our brand promise of Science, Results, Trust to our physicians and patients worldwide. The Ellipse product portfolio is consistent with our commitment to scientifically proven technologies backed by consistent clinical outcomes."

Ellipse's key products include Nordlys, a multi-application, multi-technology IPL and Nd:YAG platform for vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hair removal. The Nordlys also offers a fractionated 1550 nm handpiece for skin resurfacing. Other products include an IPL-only system used for skin rejuvenation, facial veins and hair removal, as well as a fractional non-ablative laser system used for skin resurfacing. Ellipse's Selective Waveband Technology (SWT®) uniquely utilizes dual filtering on all IPL handpieces to focus on effective wavelengths and selectively deliver precise energy to the targeted area, using sub-millisecond pulses for some applications. "We are excited to join forces with Syneron Candela and market our strong technology platforms via Syneron Candela's expansive global footprint, along with its commitment to clinical excellence, quality and innovation," says Jacob Kildegaard Larsen, Chief Executive Officer at Ellipse.

"As a physician who utilizes the Ellipse IPL platform and considers it a foundational technology for all dermatology practices, I am pleased that Syneron Candela can now offer the full spectrum of light, laser and energy-based solutions to physicians and patients worldwide," says Jill Waibel, M.D, a long time Syneron Candela user, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director/Founder of Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute in Miami, Florida. "Syneron Candela and Ellipse are both physician acknowledged leaders in their respective categories. Bringing the companies together will herald a new era in device innovation that elevates patient care," concludes Christine Dierickx, M.D, a Luxembourg based dermatologist, specializing in laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology.

Syneron CandelaSyneron Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and an expansive global direct commercial infrastructure. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. In addition to Vbeam, Syneron Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products including the Gentle family of products, PicoWay, Profound, CO2RE, CO2RE Intima, elōs Plus, UltraShape and VelaShape. Acquired by Apax Partners in 2017, the Company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and utilizes a network of distributors for other international markets.

EllipseEllipse, founded in 1997, is a privately held company head quartered in Denmark. Ellipse develops, manufactures and markets high-quality laser and IPL based systems for dermatologic treatments for a wide variety of medical and aesthetic conditions. Products are used for skin rejuvenation, the treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, skin resurfacing and hair removal and are strongly rooted in science, high quality and customer trust. Ellipse products are currently marketed in almost 50 countries worldwide.

Media Contact: EvolveMKDP: 646.517.4220 | E: candela@evolvemkd.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737963/Candela_Corporation_Logo.jpg