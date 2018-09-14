home page| open menuNotizie Locali

WHATSAPP: 349 88 18 870

WHATSAPP: 349 88 18 870

Trudell Medical International's High-altitude Sleep Mask Now Available in Parts of Europe

- Trudell Medical International (TMI) is excited to announce its new High-Altitude Sleep Mask is now approved for sale in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.  

Venturing to high-altitude locations is increasingly common, and more and more people are being exposed to the effects of these hypoxic environments. TMI's High-Altitude Sleep Mask is a new Class I medical device that provides a combination of mild exhalation resistance and CO₂ rebreathing.  The result is a drug-free method of mitigating the effects of disrupted sleep at high-altitude by reducing high-altitude periodic breathing.¹ An added benefit of the TMI High-Altitude Sleep Mask is that rebreathing improves the heat and humidity of inhaled air in the typical cold, dry environment at altitude.

Equally exciting is that a recent pilot study shows that TMI's High-Altitude Sleep Mask also reduces the severity of high-altitude headaches, the most common symptom of Acute Mountain Sickness (aka altitude sickness).¹

For more information please visit http://www.altimatemask.com

¹Based on unpublished results from a pilot study completed in March 2018

Jason Collins, Director Commercial Development, Trudell Medical International, JCollins@trudellmed.com, +1-519-455-7060 ext 2202

COPYRIGHT LASICILIA.IT © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

LASCIA IL TUO COMMENTO

Condividi le tue opinioni su La Sicilia

Caratteri rimanenti: 1000

commenti 0

Il giornale di oggi

Sfoglia

Abbonati

Sfoglia l'archivio dal 1945

I VIDEO

nome_sezione

LODICO A LASICILIA

349 88 18 870

VivereGiovani.it

EVENTI

Sicilians

GOSSIP

Qua la zampa

BLOG

Copyright © 2016 LASICILIA.IT. Domenico Sanfilippo Editore All rights reserved.
Power by Gmde s.r.l

Torna su