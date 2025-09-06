agenzia
Leone d’oro a Father Mother Sister Brother di Jim Jarmusch
Nel cast Cate Blanchett Adam Driver e Tom Waits
LIDO DI VENEZIA, 06 SET – · Il Leone d’Oro per il miglior film della 82/a Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia va a Father Mother Sister Brother di Jim Jarmusch (Usa, Irlanda, Francia). Il film è costruito su tre storie che esplorano i rapporti fra genitori e figli. Nel cast Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, Tom Waits e Charlotte Rampling.
COPYRIGHT LASICILIA.IT © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA