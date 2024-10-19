agenzia
Calcio: Premier; Aston Villa vince in rimonta, colpo Brighton
Si rialzano Tottenham e Manchester United
ROMA, 19 OTT – Aspettando le prime della classe, l’Aston Villa (prossima avversaria del Bologna in Champions) rimonta 3-1 il Fulham e aggancia il quarto posto. Colpo del Brighton a Newcastle (0-1), si rialzano Tottenham e Manchester United che battono rispettivamente il West Ham 4-1 e il Brentford 2-1. Punti pesanti per Everton e Leicester, che ribalta 3-2 il Southampton al 98′. Domenica c’è il City e il big match Liverpool-Chelsea. Il Monday Night è Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace
COPYRIGHT LASICILIA.IT © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA