Champions: ecco calendario spareggi, andata 11-12 febbraio

agenzia

Juve-Psv l'11-2 alle 21, Milan e Atalanta in campo il 12

ROMA, 31 GEN – Dopo il sorteggio per i playoff della seconda fase della Champions League la Uefa ha ufficializzato anche date e orari: andata l’11 e il 12 febbraio, il ritorno una settimana dopo (18-19 febbraio). Tre le italiane impegnate, Atalanta, Milan e Juventus, i primi a scendere in campo saranno proprio i bianconeri martedì 11 in casa contro il PSV Eindhoven alle 21. Mercoledì toccherà all’Atalanta che alle 18.45 sarà impegnata in casa del Bruges, mentre alle 21 il Milan in casa del Feyenoord. Ecco il calendario completo 11/02 ore 18:45: Stade Brestois 29 (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 11/02 ore 21:00: Juventus (ITA) – PSV Eindhoven (Ola) 11/02 ore 21:00: Manchester City (ING) – Real Madrid C.F. (ESP) 11/02 ore 21:00: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) – Borussia Dortmund (GER) 12/02 ore 18:45: Club Brugge KV (BEL) – Atalanta (ITA) 12/02 ore 21:00: AS Monaco (FRA) – SL Benfica (POR) 12/02 ore 21:00: Celtic FC (SCO) – FC Bayern München (GER) 12/02 ore 21:00: Feyenoord (NED) – Milan (ITA) Le gare di ritorno 18/02 ore 18:45: Milan (ITA) – Feyenoord (NED) 18/02 ore 21:00: Atalanta (ITA) – Club Brugge KV (BEL) 18/02 ore 21:00: FC Bayern München (GER) – Celtic FC (SCO) 18/02 ore 21:00: SL Benfica (POR) – AS Monaco (FRA) 19/02 ore 18:45: Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 19/02 ore 21:00: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Stade Brestois 29 (FRA) 19/02 ore 21:00: PSV Eindhoven (Ola) – Juventus (ITA) 19/02 ore 21:00: Real Madrid (Spa) – Manchester City (Ing).

COPYRIGHT LASICILIA.IT © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA