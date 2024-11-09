agenzia
Nba: bene Oklahoma e Celtics, Dallas ko in casa con i Suns
I Clippers vincono a Sacramento. Male Milwaukee e Indiana
ROMA, 09 NOV – Oklahoma vince ancora. Bene Celtics e Lakers. Dallas ko in casa con i Suns. Questi i risultati delle partite di Nba giocate nella notte:
Minnesota-Portland 127-102; Boston-Brooklyn 108-104; Cleveland-Golden State 136-117; New York-Milwaukee 116-94; LA Lakers-Philadelphia 116-106; Sacramento-LA Clippers 98-107; Denver-Miami 135-122; Memphis-Washington 128-104; Oklahoma City-Houston 126-107; Charlotte-Indiana 103-83; Detroit-Atlanta 122-121; Orlando-New Orleans 115-88; Dallas-Phoenix 113-114.
