Line item's booked percentage / Total booked percentage for all sponsorships
Using the example in (4) and (5), above, you should get the following final delivery amounts:
Line item 1: 100% / 150% = 67%
Line item 2: 50% / 150% = 33%►
1Exclusive sponsorship: A single line item is booked for 100% of the matching requests. Since no other sponsorships are booked, this line item will deliver as booked.
2Competing sponsorships: Two line items are booked, each for 50% of matching requests. Since the total of these two line items equals 100%, these line items will deliver as booked.
3Multiple competing sponsorships: Three line items are booked, one for 50%, and two for 25% of matching requests. Since the total of these three line items equal 100%, these line items will deliver as booked.